NDRF team rescued stranded Singareni workers in Godavarikhani

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:05 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Ramagundam MLA K Chander participating in rescue operation done by NDRF to rescue Singareni workers from Godavari river near Godavarikhani on Thursday.

Peddapalli: Seven Singareni workers, who got stuck in Godavari river near Godavarikhani, were rescued by an NDRF team on Thursday.

Singareni workers, who went to the company’s intake well located in the Godavari river on Wednesday, got stuck as flood water surrendered the intake-well. Though the teams tried to rescue the workers, the boats failed to reach the intake-well due to heavy flow in the river.

Ramagundam MLA Kurukanti Chander informed the matter to Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwer, who alerted NDRF chief Rahul Bojja. Responding immediately, Rahul Bojja deployed an NDRF team to rescue stranded Singareni workers.

The NDRF team, which reached Godavarikhani on Thursday, rescued the workers. Local legislature Chander also participated in the rescue operation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .