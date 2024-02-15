Hyderabad: Man arrested for sharing child sexual abuse material on social media

The arrested person Sk Jamshed was tracked down by NMEC, United States in 2019 and based on the alert shared to Indian law enforcement agencies a case was registered against him in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 06:29 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime police arrested a man who was allegedly circulating and sharing child sexual abuse material on facebook and other social media platforms.

The arrested person Sk Jamshed, a native of West Bengal, was tracked down by the National Centre of Missing and Exploited Children (NMEC) United States in 2019 and based on the alert shared to Indian law enforcement agencies a case was registered against him in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad Cybercrime police tracked down the man to Bengaluru and arrested him on Thursday. He was remanded.