Necklace road to ornament Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet

The four-kilometre long necklace road will have several recreation facilities.

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Siddipet: Necklace road developed along the Komati cheruvu will add beauty to Siddipet town. While the Komati cheruvu tank is being developed into a model mini tank bund on the outskirts of Siddipet town, the development of the necklace road will be a special attraction to both the tourist spot and Siddipet town.

The four-kilometre long necklace road will have several recreation facilities. It will have synthetic cycling track, walking track, open gyms among several others. Attractive chairs carved out of rock were placed along the necklace road. It is going to be the most sought-after place for denizens of Siddipet and the visitors who are coming to the town. The facility will be thrown open to public on April 6 by Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Meanwhile, the central lighting system has been installed along the 7.2-km long four-lane Siddipet by-pass road with an outlay of Rs 5.5 crore. A 5-km stretch, part of central lighting system from Babu Jagjivan Ram statue to Rural Police Station in the town, will be inaugurated on April 5 by Harish Rao on Monday. Locals says these two developmental works will add more beauty to the Siddipet town.