Neelakanth (Palapitta): A Sign Of Prosperity For Agriculture In Dussehra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:51 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Roller, also known as Palapitta and Neelakanth, is the state bird in Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha. Farmers once valued it for pest control in low-pesticide times. During Dussehra, spotting this bird is considered a sign of prosperity for agriculture.