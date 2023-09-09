UoH NSS cell cleans up white rocks and lake, urges not to spoil beautiful view

The volunteers and workers of the sanitation department collected the plastic water bottles, bags, glass bottles, and their broken pieces thrown around by people.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:16 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Hyderabad: The NSS cell, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has organised a cleanup programme at white rocks and lake on the university campus here on Saturday.

The volunteers and workers of the sanitation department collected the plastic water bottles, bags, glass bottles, and their broken pieces thrown around by people. The misuse of the space at the white rock was leading to injury of wild animals, birds and polluting the lake instead of a beautiful vision to the visitors of the site, a press release said.

The volunteers appealed to the university community who visit the rocks and the lake, not to indulge in the activities of spoiling the beautiful view of the place by littering it.