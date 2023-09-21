NEET-PG-2023: Union Health Ministry reduces qualifying percentile to ‘Zero’

Hyderabad: In a move that could facilitate aspiring doctors to pursue Post Graduation specialty in medicine and also fill-up vacant PG seats in private medical colleges, the Union Health Ministry on Friday reduced qualifying percentile for NEET-PG-2023 to ‘zero’ across all categories.

The decision means that doctors who appeared for NEET-PG 2023 and in case they have scored zero or received negative marks, they are also eligible and can get admissions in PG medical seats offered by private medical colleges. Reducing NEET cut-off to zero will effectively ensure that no PG medical seat in private medical colleges will be leftover this year.

The NEET-PG decision by MOHFW has elicited mixed response with doctors’ associations and medicos welcoming it while many senior public health officials have said that the move has made ‘mockery’ of NEET-PG examination and has the potential to impact the quality and standard of health care and medical education in the country.

A few days ago (on September 13), the Indian Medical Association, New Delhi had written a letter to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, urging him to intervene and reduce the cut-off percentile of NEET-PG 2023 to at least 30 percent so that most of the vacant PG seats are filled in clinical and non-clinical branches of medicine.

“As a result of high cut off scores, aspiring medical students will not only be prevented from entering PG medicine but will also be compelled to travel overseas to pursue their dream of post graduation, further depleting the medical manpower pool in India,” the IMA, New Delhi in the letter said.

Public health officials in Hyderabad and senior faculty familiar with NEET-PG 2023 said that the zero percentile cut-off will ensure the sizable number of PG medical seats lying vacant in private medical colleges can be filled.

“PG medical seats in private medical colleges have an exorbitant fee structure. Due to zero percentile, now anybody who has the ability to afford can pursue PG. However, it also underlines the role of NEET-PG-2023. What is the point of conducting the exam?” senior doctors questioned.