Nehru Zoo sees dip in footfall

Officials attribute it to drop in tourists from other States despite introducing safety measures

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: The fear of Covid-19 has apparently resulted in the dip in visitor footfall at the Nehru Zoological Park in the city despite the management introducing several safety measures post the pandemic. As against the regular 4,000 to 5,000 a visitors on regular days, only around 1,500 people are visiting the zoo park while the numbers increase to 5,000 on weekends as against 15,000 during the pre-Covid days.

“There is a fall of more than 50 per cent visitors in the zoo park due to a drop in tourists from other States to the city. Previously it was more but slowly, people have started visiting the park,” an official said. After remaining closed for around seven months the Nehru zoo park was reopened for visitors in the first week of October.

The officials point out that as of now, only people from the two Telugu States are visiting the zoo park. Usually, tourists from other States, especially North India, visit the city during the winter. However due to the Covid-19 pandemic, tourists are not coming to the city, the officials said.

The Zoo Park had put in place several safety measures and closed down the Tiger/ Lion Safari Park, the nocturnal animal enclosure and the reptile enclosure in the park. However, the other animals are released for public display in their respective enclosures.

“Sanitizers have been kept at several points for the public while disinfectant spraying is being done on a regular basis around the premises,” the official said, adding that wearing of mask too was made compulsory inside the park.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .