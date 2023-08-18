Neknampur Lake recognised by NITI Aayog

In its latest publication - Compendium of Best Practices in Water Management 3.0 - NITI Aayog has recognized the Neknampur lake to be the best in restoration.

Hyderabad: Neknampur Lake in Hyderabad is now a role model for the entire country.

What is today one of the cleanest lakes in the city was once filled with sewage. Thanks to the efforts of Madhulika Choudhary from Dhruvansh NGO, it’s not just the lake that is restored but also the biodiversity around it.

Looking back at the first time she came across the lake, Madhulika says that the condition was pathetic. “We wanted to plant a few trees for the State government’s Haritha Haram program and decided to do that near Neknampur Lake. I think it was the responsibility of taking care of these plants that gravitated me towards the lake,” she recalls.

The 25 acres of the lake was brought back to life in 2016 and has since seen a variety of initiatives. “With the help of local officers and the government, we first lifted out all the garbage. Then we turned this lake into an idol nimajjan place. That really helped in making sure that people didn’t throw waste into the lake,” she adds.

Using soilless hydroponics technique, Neknampur Lake became one of the first lakes in the country to have floating plants. Apart from that, it also has an amphitheater, bikes, and aerators – all afloat on water.

“What we really want now is to turn this lake into an Environment Incubation Centre. Restoration for every lake is different, but most solutions can be found here,” asserts Madhulika.

Adding that Neknampur is also home to over 2000 turtles and scores of dragonflies and other species, she calls for establishing a Bio Indicator for the lake.

