Netflix Acquires Oscar-nominated ‘To Kill A Tiger’ docu feature by Nisha Pahuja

The movie debuted at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and won Best Documentary at Palm Springs.

By IANS Published Date - 25 February 2024, 09:30 AM

Los Angeles: Netflix, reports ‘Variety’, has acquired Nisha Pahuja’s Oscar-nominated documentary feature ‘To Kill a Tiger’, which tells the story of the father of a 13-year-old rape victim in Jharkhand and his long and lonely fight for justice.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022 and was awarded best documentary at Palm Springs.

The 127-minute film charts the emotional journey of Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, whose determined effort forces a social reckoning after his 13-year-old daughter is the victim of a gang rape, adds ‘Variety’.

Pahuja, who spent eight months making the film, is a New Delhi-born Canadian director who was previously in the news about her Emmy nomination for the documentary feature ‘The World Before Her’, which is about the complex and conflicting environment in which young girls grow up in India.

For the last six months, ‘To Kill a Tiger’ executive producers Mindy Kaling and Dev Patel have been actively promoting the film. This month, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also joined the project as an executive producer.’

‘Variety’ film critic Siddhant Adlakha wrote in his ‘To Kill a Tiger’ review that the documentary “is a powerful and risky example of the vitality of modern non-fiction filmed in South Asia. It joins recent films like ‘All That Breathes’ (an Oscar contender last year), ‘Against the Tide’, ‘While We Watched’ and ‘A Night of Knowing Nothing’, which fill the narrative gaps too often left by mainstream Indian fiction, while adopting — and in many ways, re-invigorating — the visual language of traditional drama”.