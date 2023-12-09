Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets Tollywood stars during his 3-day tour in India

Saturday, Dec 9, 2023
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 08:12 PM, Sat - 9 December 23
Hyderabad: Co-CEO of the renowned OTT streaming service Netflix, Ted Sarandos, met prominent figures in Tollywood during his three-day India tour in Hyderabad.

Accompanied by Netflix India VP Monika Shergill and the team, Sarandos held meetings with several stars from the industry to delve into the future of entertainment.

On his first day, Sarandos met Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej, and producer Shobu Yarlagadda, initiating insightful conversations.

Further engagements included discussions with Allu Arjun, Allu Arvind, Jr. NTR, Kalyan Ram, and filmmaker Koratala Shiva.

Later, Sarandos made his way to the sets of ‘Guntur Kaaram,’ where he interacted with Superstar Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas.

Continuing his engagements, on Saturday, Sarandos visited the sets of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ to meet actor Prabhas.

