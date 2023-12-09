| Netflix Ceo Ted Sarandos Meets Tollywood Stars During His 3 Day Tour In India

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets Tollywood stars during his 3-day tour in India

Accompanied by Netflix India VP Monika Shergill and the team, Sarandos held meetings with several stars from the industry to delve into the future of entertainment.

08:12 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: Co-CEO of the renowned OTT streaming service Netflix, Ted Sarandos, met prominent figures in Tollywood during his three-day India tour in Hyderabad.

On his first day, Sarandos met Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej, and producer Shobu Yarlagadda, initiating insightful conversations.

Further engagements included discussions with Allu Arjun, Allu Arvind, Jr. NTR, Kalyan Ram, and filmmaker Koratala Shiva.

Later, Sarandos made his way to the sets of ‘Guntur Kaaram,’ where he interacted with Superstar Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas.

Continuing his engagements, on Saturday, Sarandos visited the sets of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ to meet actor Prabhas.

It was a privilege to host #TedSarandos, the CEO of Netflix and his talented team #MonikaShergill #AbhishekGoradia on the sets of #Kalki2898AD. The evening was filled with insightful conversations about the power of storytelling and the exciting future of entertainment.@netflix… pic.twitter.com/5wktOxVTEd — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) December 9, 2023

Coffee and chill!!

Some interesting conversations about the future of entertainment with the visionary #TedSarandos and his fabulous team #MonikaShergill #AbhishekGoradia@NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/lpoXqMWz05 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 9, 2023

Netflix CEO #TedSarandos and Icon star @alluarjun engaged in captivating conversations about Indian Cinema during a delightful dinner at the star's residence in Hyderabad ! pic.twitter.com/uZygtWE1Ml — Rajesh Manne (@rajeshmanne1) December 9, 2023