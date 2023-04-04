Netizens can’t get over Indian Paparazzi’s ‘Desi’ comments

Netizens are enjoying the desi-style comments of the paparazzi and many moments have been going viral on social media.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 05:22 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre held its launch event over the weekend which was attended by eminent celebrities from both Bollywood and Hollywood. The star-studded guest list included Zendaya, Tom Holland, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Gigi Hadid, Deepika Padukone, and many more.

However, the highlight of the night was the entertaining commentary delivered by Indian paparazzi as they captured the decked-up celebrities. From calling Tom Holland ‘Makdi Man’ and saying ‘Kya Spiderman banega re tu?’ to referring to Nick Jonas as ‘Jijaji.’ One of the paparazzi also mistook Gigi Hadid for Shakira!. Netizens were seen having a field day on Twitter by sharing the paparazzi videos.

Netizens are enjoying the desi-style comments of the paparazzi and many moments have been going viral on social media. It started with Tom and Zendaya landing at the Mumbai airport when the paparazzi were heard calling out Tom’s name in high-pitched voices. After which the paps were making funny comments when the celebrities posed at the event, they exclaimed “Gigi ikde ikde” to the supermodel, called Nick Jonas “Nickwa” and said “jijaji, sharma gaye”, made Spiderman Homecoming jokes with Tom and more. One of them was also heard correcting his peer, upon Gigi’s appearance, “jiji be, not gege.”

“A Netflix docuseries dedicated to Indian paps, please. Their background commentary, confusion, and attention-grabbing dialogues at NMACC have made my week,” a Twitter user wrote.

A Netflix docuseries dedicated to Indian paps, please. Their background commentary, confusion and attention-grabbing dialogues at NMACC have made my week 😭😭 — Divyansha Dongre (@HeyItsDivyansha) April 2, 2023

Another user said, “From shouting ae takle to vin diesel to screaming tommmm tommm ae tomye at tom hiddleston, nobody beats the Indian paparazzi when it comes to unintentional comedy and I think that’s beautiful.(sic)”

from shouting ae takle to vin diesel to screaming tommmm tommm ae tomye at tom hiddleston, nobody beats the indian paparazzi when it comes to unintentional comedy and i think that's beautiful pic.twitter.com/Y9IfWgZycg — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) March 31, 2023

“Bro Hollywood paps have got nothing on desi paparazzi like they’re literally so entertaining and their comic timing is immaculate???? their interactions with celebrities alone could be turned into a TV show and I’d binge the heck out of it (calling Nick Jonas JIJU IDHAR??? LMAO),” wrote a third user.

bro Hollywood paps have got nothing on desi paparazzi like they’re literally so entertaining and their comic timing is immaculate???? their interactions with celebrities alone could be turned into a TV show and I’d binge the heck out of it (calling Nick Jonas JIJU IDHAR??? LMAO) — sanj ♡ (@thepurpledoe) April 1, 2023

Here are a few tweets from Netizens reacting to the desi paps commentary:

Indian Paparazzi are the best😭😭 Agree or argue with walls !!! pic.twitter.com/u6jBVzP6g7 — RCB🕺🏻 (@kafiranasahai) April 2, 2023

Indian paparazzi should have their own reality show 🤦🏻‍♀️🤣 pic.twitter.com/r0YMClKnT9 — Kru 🌟 (@Achari_Nimboo) April 2, 2023

Shakira hai kya ? Kon hai bhai 😭pic.twitter.com/cpr15dUvgM — Isha khan (@chukklingducky) April 1, 2023