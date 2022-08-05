Hashtag #KyaHuaTeraWada trends as netizens question PM Modi on his unfulfilled promises

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:23 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: Netizens bombarded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre on social media over their failure to implement electoral promises. With the hashtag “#KyaHuaTeraWada”, Twitterati raised issues from housing for all to bringing back black money, ‘Acche Din’ to inflation and unemployment to doubling farmers’ income among numerous others.

Training his guns at the Narendra Modi government, TRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao questioned on his pending promise to provide ‘pucca houses for every Indian by 2022’. He said the list of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promises and jumlas was never-ending and it was time that people to remind and question the Prime Minister for all the fake promises.

“The list of PM @NarendraModi Ji’s promises & JUMLAS is never-ending;

It’s time to remind & question Mr Modi for all the fake promises and ask him #KyaHuaTeraWada,(sic)” he tweeted.

Shortly thereafter, the hashtag “#KyaHuaTeraWada” went viral garnering more than 15,000 posts within three hours. People from all corners of the country started asking what happened to the Narendra Modi government’s promises.