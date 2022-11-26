Netizens troll Ravindra Jadeja for appearing in Indian jersey on election poster

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja is contesting as MLA candidate from the Jamnagar North constituency in the upcoming Gujarat elections. BJP dropped the sitting MLA and offered the ticket to Rivaba. The all-rounder is campaigning for his wife by holding a road show in the Jamnagar North constituency. But what irked netizens were the election campaign posters that featured Ravindra Jadeja in the official Indian cricket team jersey.

The posters are now going viral on social media as netizens started trolling the cricketer and his wife for using an Indian jersey for the elections campaign.

“Why is Team India’s jersey used for a BJP campaign? Is @BCCI sponsoring the roadshow, wrote a user.

“Ideally, Jadeja should attract a heavy fine or even match ban for using that jersey on election posters but, not going to happen for obvious reasons,” wrote another

“@BCCI remove @imjadeja from your central contract. We need cricketers, not actors like Jadeja who is faking his injury, just to campaign for his wife,” a third user said.

The 33-year-old was ruled out of the T20 World, ongoing series against New Zealand, and the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh because he failed to recover from the knee injury.

"Tumhare to per me chot thi rest me the, abi rallies kese kar rahe?" Sir Ravindra Jadeja – pic.twitter.com/GSRW1RVvbL — Àaynstine 💫 (@flaatoon) November 26, 2022

– If Jadeja is injured why isn't he in NCC or any other rehab? – How has BCCI allowed an active ICT and IPL player to canvass in politics? – Is BCCI a puppet of the government? Can someone answer these questions please 🙏 — Deputy (@BoyOfMasses) November 26, 2022

Indian jersey is not for your political promotion @imjadeja https://t.co/B9RCSRUJXa — Kshitij (@kshitijwrites_) November 26, 2022

Hey @BCCI

Why ravindra jadeja used picture with wearing Indian cricket team jersey in political campaign posters. jersey is india national team symbol not a political symbol. https://t.co/piESSp9g2V — Vipul (@i_rajput01) November 23, 2022