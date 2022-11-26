Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Netizens troll Ravindra Jadeja for appearing in Indian jersey on election poster

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja is contesting as MLA candidate from the Jamnagar North constituency in the upcoming Gujarat elections. BJP dropped the sitting MLA and offered the ticket to Rivaba. The all-rounder is campaigning for his wife by holding a road show in the Jamnagar North constituency.

Published Date - 06:11 PM, Sat - 26 November 22
Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja is contesting as MLA candidate from the Jamnagar North constituency in the upcoming Gujarat elections. BJP dropped the sitting MLA and offered the ticket to Rivaba. The all-rounder is campaigning for his wife by holding a road show in the Jamnagar North constituency. But what irked netizens were the election campaign posters that featured Ravindra Jadeja in the official Indian cricket team jersey.

The posters are now going viral on social media as netizens started trolling the cricketer and his wife for using an Indian jersey for the elections campaign.

“Why is Team India’s jersey used for a BJP campaign? Is @BCCI sponsoring the roadshow, wrote a user.

“Ideally, Jadeja should attract a heavy fine or even match ban for using that jersey on election posters but, not going to happen for obvious reasons,” wrote another

“@BCCI remove @imjadeja from your central contract. We need cricketers, not actors like Jadeja who is faking his injury, just to campaign for his wife,” a third user said.

The 33-year-old was ruled out of the T20 World, ongoing series against New Zealand, and the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh because he failed to recover from the knee injury.

Check other reactions here.

 

 

 

