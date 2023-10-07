Never any justification for terrorism: US condemns attacks by Hamas ‘terrorists’

By ANI Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Washington:: Condemning the attacks carried out by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens, the United States said that there is never any justification for terrorism, adding that Washington stands firmly with the Government and people of Israel.

White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken to Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hanegbi and stressed that the US remains in close contact with Israel.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Adrienne Watson stated, “The US unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks.” She further stated, “National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken to Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and we remain in close contact with our Israeli partners.” Reacting over the attack, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Washington will ensure that Israel has everything it needs to defend itself, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The statement of the White House National Security Council Spokesperson comes after the Hamas terror group launched a “surprise attack” on Israel on Saturday.

At least 22 people have been killed since the Hamas terror group began its attacks, according to Magen David Adom emergency service, The Times of Israel reported. According to the spokesperson, more than 70 people have been seriously injured.

According to the Health Ministry, 545 people have been injured since the terror group Hamas began attacks at around 6:30 am (local time). Meanwhile, the Hamas terror group released a video showing its members capturing a number of Israeli soldiers during an attack on a military base on the border with the Gaza Strip this morning, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “was at war” and he has ordered mobilization of reserves to give it back with the magnitude the enemy has not expected, asserting that they will “win it.” In a video statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Netanyahu stated, “We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered, first of all, to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out.” Netanyahu has ordered the mobilization of reserves. He called on people of Israel to adhere to the directives of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Home Front Command.

“At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price. In the meantime, I call on the citizens of Israel to strictly adhere to the directives of the IDF and Home Front Command. We are at war and we will win it,” Netanyahu said.

The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday launched operation ‘Iron Swords’ in response to Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel, the Times of Israel reported.

In response to the barrages of rockets launched by Hamas from Gaza at Israel, the IDF is currently striking Hamas targets in Gaza,” Israel Defense Forces said in a post on ‘X’.

The Israeli military is fighting Hamas terrorists in various areas of Southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, including the towns of Kfar Aza, Sderot, Sufa, Nahal Oz, Magen, Be’eri and the Re’im military base.

Meanwhile, several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron have condemned the ghastly attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists.

