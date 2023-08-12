New Covid Variant ‘ERIS’ Spreading Across Karnataka, Delhi And Maharashtra | EG.5.1 | COVID

Amid the new Covid variant Eris, at least one in three households in Karnataka, one in five in Delhi, and one in six in Maharashtra have someone with viral fever or Covid-like symptoms, according to a survey.

Hyderabad: The new COVID variant EG.5.1, nicknamed ‘Eris’, is a descendant of Omicron that was first detected on July 3. Amid the new Covid variant Eris, at least one in three households in Karnataka, one in five in Delhi, and one in six in Maharashtra have someone with viral fever or Covid-like symptoms, a survey by community social media platform LocalCircles found. Let’s know more about the new Covid variant Eris and its signs in India!

