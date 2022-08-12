| New Department Of Upper Limb And Hands Launched At King Koti Kamineni

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:30 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: Kamineni Hospitals on Friday announced the launch of a department for Upper limb, Hand and Microvascular Reconstructive surgery led by its Director, Dr.Abhijeet L Wahegaonkar along with hand surgeon, Dr Sandeep Sriram, orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Sri Aditya at its King Koti facility.

Dr. Abhijeet said, “hand surgery has steadily developed during the past few years. There is growing recognition of the need for specialized knowledge to preserve and restore hand upper limb function.

Dr. Sandeep said, “In the new department for hand surgery, we will strive to provide quality, safe and proven procedures and services with the help of trained staff and advanced medical and surgical technology”

Dr. Sri Aditya said, “the latest addition is to this long list of specialty services that we provide is upper limb, hand and microvascular reconstructive surgery.”