‘New education policy will damage educational prospects of weaker sections’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Dr Amanchi Nageswara Rao speaking at the SFI seminar at KU campus on Wednesday.

Warangal: Osmania University Assistant Professor Amanchi Nageswara Rao said the new education policy would cause damage to the educational prospects of weaker sections, who along with backward classes, would also face the risk of losing opportunities in education.

Delivering a keynote address at a conference held under the auspices of Kakatiya University Student Federation of India (SFI) unit on the campus on “ New National Education Policy- study” he said that commercialisation of education, centralisation of education, and privatization of education will increase due to implementation of the new educational policy.

“Saffronisation of education will happen due to implementation of the NEP,” he said, and criticised the Centre for giving high priority to Sanskrit language which has no employment opportunities by neglecting English education despite having many employment opportunities. He urged the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao not to implement the NEP.

KU Asst Professor Dr Sridhar Kumar Lodh said that intermediate education will disappear with the implementation of the NEP and it is being merged in the name of the school complex. SFI Kakatiya University Secretary Mula Venu, Vice-Presidents Stalin, Srihitha, Saikumar, and others attended the programme.