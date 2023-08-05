New inscription of Chalukyan Emperor Someswara-III found in Telangana

A 12th century new Kannada Inscription has been found at Kodiparthi village near the famous temple town Gangapuram in Jadcherla mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:26 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad: A 12th century new Kannada Inscription has been found at Kodiparthi village near the famous temple town Gangapuram in Jadcherla mandal, Mahabubnagar district by Aluri Anantareddy and Prasanthreddy, members of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brindam, on Saturday.

The recent incessant rains have revealed the inscription pillar in the agricultural fields and was deciphered by Sriramoju Haragopal, Convenor, Kotha Telangana Charitra Brindam and Dr. E. Sivanagireddy, CEO, Pleach India Foundation.

The inscription was found to have been issued by Mahadandanayaka Govindanayaka, the Military General of the Kalyani Chalukyan Emperor Bhulokamalla Someswara-III. It records some gifts for Naivedya and perpetual lamp of God Mallikajuna on the occasion of Lunar eclipse in Dundubhi cyclic year which is equal to Thursday ,12th February 1142 CE as verified from Indian Epimeries, says Haragopal and Sivanagireddy.

They further add that out of eight inscriptions (published in the Inscriptions of AP: Mahabubnagar district volumes by the then Department of Archaeology and Museums) available at Gangapuram, four belonged to Bhulokamalla and three to others.

One undated inscription refers Govinda Dandanayaka and confirm this find is a new one and unpublished which could be added to the corpus of the Kalyani Chalukyan inscriptions of Telangana.

Ananta reddy and Prasanth reddy were appreciated for reporting the new find and an appeal was made to the villagers of Kodiparthi to erect it there itself on a proper pedestal and a plaque with historical details and to preserve it for posterity.

Also Read Rare Brahma sculpture found in Siddipet’s Cheriyal