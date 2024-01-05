| Telangana Six Killed Two Injured After Van Hit Passenger Auto Near Jadcherla

The incident occurred when the DCM van, which was heading towards Jadcherla from Hyderabad, hit the passenger auto and the motorcycle at the crossroads.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

MAHABUBNAGAR: Six persons, including children, died on the spot and two suffered critical injuries, when a van hit a passenger auto and motorcycle at Balanagar crossroads on national highway 44 (Hyderabad – Bengaluru) here on Friday evening.

The incident occurred when the DCM van, which was heading towards Jadcherla from Hyderabad, hit the passenger auto and the motorcycle at the crossroads. Passengers boarded the auto after the weekly market to Moti Ghanpur village in the evening.

The speeding van hit the auto and two persons, who were riding the motorcycle, suffered injuries in the incident, according to reports.

Local residents and police shifted the injured to a local hospital. Irate passersby gathered and set fire to the van leading to a traffic jam on the highway.