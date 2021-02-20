Rare Brahma sculpture found in Siddipet’s Cheriyal

Reddy Rathnakar Reddy, an archaeology enthusiast, found the rare sculpture with the legs and hands damaged

Siddipet: A rare sculpture of Lord Brahma was found on the outskirts of Cheriyal town in Siddipet district on Friday.

Reddy Rathnakar Reddy, an archaeology enthusiast, found the rare sculpture with the legs and hands damaged. Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, he said there were at least 10 ancient temples on the bund of Gudi Cheruvu (temple tank) and around the tank on the outskirts of the town. Among them are Venugopala Swamy temple, Mahammai temple, Shiva temple and others. Except for the Venugopala Swamy temple, the rest are in total ruins.

“The villages placed some of the sculptures salvaged from the ruins on the bund, and Lord Brahma’s sculpture was among them. Unaware of its importance, some people painted it in different colours a few years ago,” he said.

Stating that discovery of sculptures and temples of Lord Brahma is rare in any era, Reddy said the latest find may be from the Chalukya period (10th century AD to 11th century AD). Underlining the importance of conserving such rare sculptures, he stressed the need to carry out a study of these temples and sculptures to know the history of Cheriyal town.

