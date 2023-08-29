Inscription of Kalyani Chalukya on Ganapatigundu identified by researcher

Research member Balagam Rammohan of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam identified the inscription of Kalyani Chalukya on Ganapatigundu near Kalabhairavaswamy temple in Ummeda.

Hyderabad: An inscription of Kalyani Chalukya on Ganapatigundu near Kalabhairavaswamy temple in Nizamabad district, has been identified by Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam.

Balagam Rammohan, a research member of the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, identified the inscription of Kalyani Chalukya on Ganapatigundu near Kalabhairavaswamy temple in Ummeda village, Nandipet mandal of Nizamabad.

According to the information given by Rishi Kharwad Kar, Gummadi Chandrasekhar and Butcha Sai Reddy Gara, he reached there and with the help of Kasiganti Borra Muttanna, a local, removed the lime accumulated on the inscription, cleaned it and brought the inscription to light. Ummeda village Sarpanch Ramuda Poshetti helped to bring out the inscription.

Recently an inscription of Vikramaditya V of Tribhuvanamalla has been identified and fixed in the same area, a press release said.

This 2nd Ummeda inscription, is 3 feet high and 4 feet wide and is written in 20 lines, is dated Saka 939, Pingala Aswayuja Shuddha Shashti Sunday i.e. 29th September 1017 A.D.

It was during the reign of Jagadekamalla-1, Mandaleshvara as Dharma to Maharaja Gopalapuram Nandagirinath, Kumaramallu of Mayurapinchadhvaja, Somarasa dry and wet lands were donated to Prasannacharya, a Jaina ascetic well versed with Yama, Niyama, Swadhyaya, Dhyana, Samadhi as Gurudakshina.

There are also lines in Basara Kalahanuman’s Inscription about a master of Ashtanga yoga. Usually these words are mentioned while describing the Jain Gurus.

A part of the inscription has been hidden due to the construction of a wall and a cup over the inscription stone and there are sculptures of Ganapati and Naga. On the right side there is a sculpture of Naga Veer in Rashtrakuta style.