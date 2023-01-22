| New Kala Bharathi Will Be Renamed After Sribhashyam Vijayasarathi Gangula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the Kala Bharathi cultural centre being constructed on the SRR College campus would be renamed after Sanskrit scholar and Padma Shri awardee late Sribhashyam Vijayasarathi.

Besides renaming it, a bronze statue of Vijayasarathi would be installed in front of the centre, he said, adding that the road passing through Yagna Varaha Swamy temple would also be named after the late Sanskrit scholar.

The Minister along with TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar was participating in Sribhashyam Vijayasarathi’s commemoration meeting held in Yagna Varaha Swamy temple here on Sunday.