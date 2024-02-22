New market committees for Sadasivpet and Boath

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 07:45 PM

The Minister for Agriculture and Marketing, Thummala Nageshwar Rao congratulated the newly appointed market committee chairmen

Hyderabad: The process got underway for constituting new committees for the 197 agriculture markets in the State. The State government has issued guidelines for formation of the new market committees.

The government on Thursday issued orders constituting the new committee for Sadasivpet and Boath market yards. Sadakula Kumar has been appointed as the chairman of the Sadasivpet market committee.

The government appointed Boddu Gangaiah as the new chairman of the Boath market committee. The Minister for Agriculture and Marketing, Thummala Nageshwar Rao congratulated the newly appointed market committee chairmen.