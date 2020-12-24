New species found in Andes

A two-week scientific expedition in Bolivian Andes yielded a discovery of 20 new and rediscovered species of plants and animals. Among them was the satyr butterfly, last seen 98 years ago. Let’s learn about some species found in Andes in detail…

Scientists have announced the discovery of 20 new species in the Bolivian Andes, as well as sightings of plants and animals not seen for decades.Located near the Bolivian capital of La Paz, Zongo Valley is known as the “heart” of the region. High up steep, rugged mountains are an array of well-preserved habitats, which are thriving with lush biodiversity.

It was among the cloud forests that researchers discovered the “mountain fer-de-lance” viper, “Bolivian flag snake” and “lilliputian frog,” as well as glorious orchids and butterfly species.The findingswere made on a 14-day expedition in March 2017 co-led by environmental group Conservation International.

Venomous viper

The extremely venomous mountain fer-de-lance viper has large fangs and heat-sensing pits on its head to help detect prey. Previously unknown to science, since the expedition the viper has been found elsewhere in the Andes says Larsen.

The Bolivian flag snake earned its name from its striking red, yellow and green colors, and was discovered in dense undergrowth at the highest part of the mountain they surveyed.

Devil-eyed frog

As well as identifying new species, the team rediscovered four species thought to be extinct, including the mesmeric “devil-eyed frog,” which is black in color with deep red eyes. It was last sighted 20 years ago, before a hydroelectric dam was built in its habitat.

Forest corridors

Some of these animals may be found nowhere else in the world and Larsen says much of the region’s wildlife has to adapt to the effects of climate change. Many species are moving to higher ground in search of cooler conditions, traveling through forests that lead up into the mountains.

The area is also key for people living nearby. Locals depend on the forests for building materials while Zongo supplies hydroelectric power and water for La Paz and beyond.

Researchers says the findings make the case for the protection of the area and will help inform sustainable development plans for the region.

Andes Mountains

Andes Mountains are the world’s longest continuous mountain chain, anchoring South America like a backbone and spanning seven countries, from Venezuela to the Chile and Argentina

All three of the world’s highest-elevation capital cities are located in the Andes Mountains: Quito (Ecuador), La Paz (Bolivia), and Bogotá (Colombia).

The mountains,which were formed over 50 million years ago, stretch for over 7,500km

No of new species discovered: 20

Where: Andes mountains, South America

Species discovered: Mountain fer-de-lance viper, Bolivian flag snake and lilliputian frog

