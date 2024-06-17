Newborn found dead near Mahabubabad Railway Station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 04:08 PM

Mahabubabad: The body of a newborn baby boy was found abandoned near Mahabubabad railway station on Monday morning.

According to reports, passerby noticed the body of the newborn at a dumping ground near the railway station and informed the Railway Police. The police have shifted the body to the government hospital mortuary. The police said the baby might have been brought from faraway place and dumped near the railway station.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on.