Newly elected MLCs take oath

Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy conducted the oath ceremony.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 June 2024, 03:25 PM

Hyderabad: The newly elected Mahabubnagar Local Authorities MLC from BRS Naveen Reddy and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda MLC Chintapandu, Naveen Kumar (Teenmaar Mallanna) of the Congress took oath on Thursday.

Speaking after the ceremony, BRS MLC Naveen Reddy said he would be thankful to all the BRS leaders, who strived for his victory in the elections. “I dedicate this victory to the Telangana martyrs. I won the elections on June 2 itself,” Naveen Reddy said, adding that this victory had again proved that Palamuru was not Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s den but BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s den.

Apart from Speaker Gaddam Prasad, AICC Telangana incharge Deepadas Munshi, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, former Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy, Srinivas Goud and others were present on the occasion.