Mutiny in Congress in Telangana: Jeevan Reddy miffed, High command to be informed

Dissidence in the Telangana Congress has been brewing as party senior feel that they are not being consulted on important developments by the Chief Minisger A Revanth Reddy. The latest being induction of Jagtial BRS MLA Sanjay into Congress without informing local senior leader T Jeevan Reddy

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 25 June 2024, 07:39 AM

JAGTIAL: Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said the dissatisfaction among senior leaders like MLC T Jeevan Reddy and the party cadre in the district would be taken to the notice of the party high command.

Jeevan Reddy, a senior party leader, has been expressing his anger over the induction of BRS legislagtor Sanjay Kumar into the party without even informing him.

The series of protests by Jeevan Reddy and the cadre would also be informed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, State party in-charge Deepa Das Munshi, KC Venugopal and party national president Mallikarjuna Kharge.

Speaking to reporters after a discussion with Jeevan Reddy late on Monday, Sridhar Babu said a senior leader like Jeevan Reddy was like a godfather for the party in the district as well as State. He had always supported the party in difficult situations.

A devoted Congress leader, Jeevan Reddy never deviated from the party line. Despite knowing the situation in the constituency, he contested in the recent MP elections from Nizamabad as well as previous elections following the party decision, the Minister said.

It may be recalled that Jeevan Reddy, who was disappointed over the induction of Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar into the party without informing him, had decided to resign from his MLC post. Knowing about this, his followers, party leaders and cadre from the district rushed to his house in a big way and raised their voice in protest.

The party then deployed Sridhar Babu to convince Jeevan Reddy not to take a hasty decision.