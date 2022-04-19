Newly-married couple joins Green India Challenge in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:21 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Newly wedded couple Krishna and Madhavi water a coconut plant that they planted as part of Green Challenge, at Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal on Tuesday.

Adilabad: A newlywed couple planted three saplings, as part of Green Challenge initiative of Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, at Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal on Tuesday. Incidentally, it was the 50th couple to participate in the challenge from the village. Groom Wagmare Krishna and bride Madhavi, clad in wedding outfit, planted coconut, custard apple and guava plants on the premises of her house. They said that they came forward to sapling following the call given by the TRS MP. They stated that marriage was an auspicious occasion to grow greenery. They won plaudits from many for joining the novel cause on the sidelines of the occasion.

Mukhra (K) Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi, who was present at the landmark instance, said that the act of Krishna and Madhavi was laudable and the pair became a role model to others who hesitate to plant saplings. She informed that 50 newly married couples took part in the challenge after being requested to do so since 2019. The driving force behind the model village further said that improving greenery was the need of the hour, considering adverse impacts of climate change. She added the residents of the tiny habitation planted 30,000 saplings in open spaces, Palle Prakriti Vanam and on the premises of every house as part of the Telangnaku Harita Haram, a massive plantation drive.

On April 10, Mukhra (K) won Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Shashaktikaran Purashkar-2022, a national award for effectively implementing various schemes. It was the only village to bag the award in erstwhile Adilabad district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .