Newly-weds takes up Green India Challenge

Inspired by the Green India Challenge, initiated by TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, newly-married couple, Nuthikidi Sreekanth Patel and Sushma Patel, planted saplings immediately after their wedding.

The Green India Challenge has certainly gained momentum pan-India. It aims to spread awareness about the importance of trees. Accepting the challenge — either from someone who nominated them or being inspired on their own — many people from different walks of life have been planting saplings and nurturing them to create a greener India.

The newly-married couple, who belong to Kaligote village in Jakranpalle mandal of the Nizamabad district, planted the saplings. Expressing their happiness on being part of this great initiative, the couple appreciated Santosh Kumar.

