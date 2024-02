News in Pictures: Union Budget 2024, Telangana Congress Failures, India vs England 2nd Test

Today's news includes India's Union budget 2024, budget allotted for Indian defense forces, Telangana Congress promises for the public, Sanjay Bhansali's new web series Heeramandi, second test match between India and England, and many more.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 02:34 PM

