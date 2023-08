News Today: Tomato Price Drop, BJP Leader Sana Khan Murder, And Sewage Cleaning Robot Description:

Today's news includes Tomato Price Drop, BJP Leader Sana Khan Murder, And Sewage Cleaning Robot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:10 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Watch the latest news updates in YT Shorts on the Telangana Today YouTube channel. Today’s news includes Tomato Price Drop, BJP Leader Sana Khan Murder, And Sewage Cleaning Robot.

1. BJP Leader Sana Khan Murdered By Her Husband | Nagpur News

2. Tomato Prices Drop After 20 Days

3. Bandicoot: A Manhole Cleaning Robot | Sewage Cleaning Machine