Nexus Hyderabad Mall unveils DinoVerse

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 August 2024, 07:54 PM

Dinoverse at Nexus Hyderabad Mall

Hyderabad: In a unique initiative, the Nexus Hyderabad Mall has unveiled DinoVerse, a huge dinosaur exhibit aimed at captivating visitors from August 7 to September 15, 2024. The immersive experience promises to transport guests back to a time when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, featuring awe-inspiring displays such as the Dino Fossil Museum, the Tallest Dino Limb, the Trail of Dinosaur Footsteps, and impressive Skeleton Displays, a press release said.

In addition to the main exhibit, Nexus Hyderabad Mall is also conducting a range of creative workshops starting designed to complement the DinoVerse experience. These workshops, from mid-August to September, will perfectly suit kids, families and individuals looking to explore their artistic side. DinoVerse and the accompanying workshops offer a fantastic opportunity for education, creativity, and family fun.

The exhibit will be open daily from 12 noon to 9 pm with tickets priced at Rs 399 onwards, with an additional Rs 100 for the Dino Ride. The cost to take part in the workshops for children and other family members will hover between Rs 400 to Rs 600.