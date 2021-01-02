NGO to take up ‘Zero Hunger Challenge’ in Khammam

As part of the challenge, quality and nutritious food would be served on Sundays to street dwellers, persons at orphanages, informed the KYA founder Deeti Sree Teja

Khammam: The city based Khammam Youth Association (KYA), a non-governmental organisation, is set to embark on a charitable initiative titled ‘Zero Hunger Challenge’.

The initiative is one of the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) Sustainable Development Goals. As part of the challenge, quality and nutritious food would be served on Sundays to street dwellers, persons at orphanages, informed the KYA founder Deeti Sree Teja.

He recalled that they have in the past successfully taken up ‘Zero Hunger Challenge’ and as part of the previous challenge food was served for 30 Sundays to the destitute people. This time the feeding programme would be conducted on all Sundays throughout the year.

It is planned to serve around 50 to 100 persons on each Sunday, he said adding that the UNDP Sustainable Development Goals were meant to improve quality of life for all and serve as a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

The KYA has organised ‘Annadanam’ on Friday by feeding around 300 inmates at an orphanage run by Annam Foundation commemorating the New Year day. Each food pack contained rice, one curry or sambar with curd.

