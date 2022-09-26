NHA confers best performing state award to Telangana

Photo: Twitter/trsharish

Hyderabad: The National Health Authority (NHA), which implements Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri – Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), has conferred ‘Ayushman Utrkrishtata Puraskaar 2022’ best performing state award to Telangana.

Telangana health department received the award in the ‘Arogya Manthan-2022’ national conference held on Sunday, September 25 in New Delhi to celebrate four years of implementation of AB PM-JAY and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Telangana received the best performing state award for achieving maximum percentage saturation in the population of public facilities in Health Facility Registry by September 19, 2022.

State Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Monday congratulated the health department for the achievement. “Delighted to announce that NHA has recognised Telangana as best performing State in implementation of Ayushman Bharath Digital Health Mission. Telangana has created 100 percent Health Facility Registry IDs for all Govt Health facilities within short span of 30days. Congratulations to health department,” Harish Rao tweeted.