Nigamaasree, Nagaakshya clinch TS Ranking Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:34 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

D Nigamaasree and Ch SV Nagaakshya bagged top honours in the U-15 boys and girls categories respectively at TS Ranking Chess Tournament

Hyderabad: D Nigamaasree and Ch SV Nagaakshya bagged top honours in the U-15 boys and girls categories respectively at the 38th Telangana State Ranking Chess Tournament held at the LB Stadium on Tuesday.

Nigamaasree scored five points from as many rounds while Nagaakshya scored four points to emerge champions. Sai Sharan Ballapuram and Saawansingh settled for second and third spots respectively in the boys’ category.

Results: U-15: Boys: 1 Nigamaasree D (5), 2 Sai Sharan Ballapuram (4), 3 Saawansingh (3); Girls: 1 Ch SV Nagaakshya (4), 2 Gayatri L (2), 3 Suhana Afza (2); U-13: Boys: 1 Advay Koganti (5), 2 Shiva Pritham Mende (4.5), 3 Nandyala Sri Rithikreddy (4.5); Girls: 1 R Rimitha Reddy (4), 2 Jahanavi Upadhyayula (3.5); 3 Hasini Koppula; U-11: Boys: 1 Settipalli Trived (5), 2 Anupuri Shanmukha Abhinay (5), 3 Sai Prudhvi Eati (4.5); Girls: 1 Sasi Hasini Chintala (4), 2 Laasya Radhamaye Vengala (3), 3 Tanvi Kakarala (3); U-9: Boys: 1 Kumara Srivatsa Somanchi (5), 2 Kavish Aryan Lanka (5), 3 Adriel Job (4.5); Girls: 1 Tanisha Khandelwal (4), 2 Nitya Ranjan (3), 3 Aaradhya Nissi (3); U-7: Boys: 1 Viaan Surana (5), 2 Rayansh Minal Lulla (4.5), 2 Vihaan Datta Katakam (4); Girls: 1 Vamshika Boga (3), 2 Nitya Konduri (3), 3 Jasveen Kaur (3).