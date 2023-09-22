Gangula pays power bills for ganesh pandals in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has offered to pay the power bill charges for all the Ganesh pandals in the town. The Minister had even handed over a cheque worth Rs 4 lakh to the electricity authorities in advance so that they could offset the power bill charges incurred by individual pandal organisers.

The minister’s gesture came during a peace committee meeting at the collectorate on Friday to discuss celebration of different festivals in a peaceful manner. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar urged people to celebrate the Ganesh immersion and Milad-un-Nabi festival in a peaceful manner.

He emphasized the need for teamwork to organize the Ganesh immersion on September 27 and milad-un-nabi on September 29 in a peaceful manner. He instructed the officials to be alert during the time of Ganesh immersion. Besides arranging medical camps, sanitation works would also be taken up.

Informing that so far, no communal incident had taken place in the district and all religions were rspected equally.

While Muslims distributed sharbat and sweets during Venkateshwara swamy bramostavams, Hindus distributed sharbat at the time of Milad-un-Nabi. In rural areas, Hindus would celebrate Muharram on par with Muslims, he said and thanked the community people on behalf of the state government for postponing milad-un-nabi in Hyderabad.

Development was possible when law and order were under control. Multinational companies such as Google, Amazon and others were showing interest in setting up their units in Hyderabad since the peaceful atmosphere was there in the state.

Talking about the development of Karimnagar, he said that the town, which had earlier suffered the problem of drinking water scarcity and dengue fevers, has emerged as the number one city after Hyderabad. While a few towns in the state were facing the problems of floods, there was no such problem in Karimnagar.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector Dr B Gopi, Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu and others were present.