NIN scientist gets ‘Outstanding Nutrition Scientist’ award

Dr SubbaRao M Gavaravarapu has received ‘Outstanding Nutrition Scientist’ award for academic accomplishments and exceptional dedication to the field of nutrition in Asia.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:22 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Hyderabad: Head of Nutrition Information, Communication and Health Education (NICHE) of Hyderabad-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Dr SubbaRao M Gavaravarapu has received ‘Outstanding Nutrition Scientist’ award for academic accomplishments and exceptional dedication to the field of nutrition in Asia, from Federation of Asian Nutrition Societies (FANS).

Dr Subba Rao has a PhD in Health Communication from University of Hyderabad and was ICMR International fellow at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore USA in 2013.

Working in the broad area of health communication, Dr Subba Rao has ventured into the largely unchartered territory of nutrition communication. His specific research interests are in nutrition and food safety communication with special emphasis on social, behavioral and cultural aspects of communicative processes.

He also drafted syllabi for several training programmes, supervised and co-supervised 5 PhDs and several MSc dissertations and sits on expert committees of regulatory bodies like Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Bureau of Indian Standards, Codex Alimentarius Commission.