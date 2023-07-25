Nine IAS officers transferred in Telangana

CCLA Secretary B Gopi has been transferred and posted as the Collector of Karimnagar district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:06 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: CCLA Secretary B Gopi has been transferred and posted as the Collector of Karimnagar district. He will replace RV Karnan who has been appointed District Collector of Nalgonda.

Accordingly, T Vinay Krishna Reddy has been transferred from the post of Nalgonda District Collector and has been asked to report to the General Administration Department in Hyderabad.

Mahabubabad Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Venkatesh Dhotre has been transferred and posted as the GHMC additional commissioner. Similarly, Peddapalli Additional Collector (local bodies) Chekka Priyanka has been posted as Additional Collector (local Bodies) of Suryapet. She will replace Hemanta Keshav Patil who has been appointed as the Additional Collector (local bodies) of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Karimnagar Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Jalda Arunasri has been posted as the Additional Collector (Local Bodies) of Peddapalli district. Jangaon Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Praful Desai will replace her. Special Grade Deputy Collector G Ramesh has been appointed as Additional Collector (local Bodies) of Medak district.