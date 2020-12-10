Nine new police stations to be built in Kothagudem: SP Sunil Dutt

He performed ‘Bhumi Pooja’ and laid the foundation stone for Laxmidevipally police station at Yellandu cross roads and for Sujatha Nagar police station at Sujatha Nagar near Kothagudem on Thursday.

Kothagudem: Nine new police stations will be constructed in Kothagudem district, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said on Thursday.

He performed ‘Bhumi Pooja’ and laid the foundation stone for Laxmidevipally police station at Yellandu cross roads and for Sujatha Nagar police station at Sujatha Nagar near Kothagudem on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the State government approved construction of nine police stations at different places in the district and allotted land and funds for the purpose. The police stations will be constructed by the Telangana State Police Housing Corporation Limited (TSPHCL).

AR Additional SP, B Krishnaiah, Police Officers Association president Srinivas Rao, Inspectors, Guru Swamy, Raju, Satyanarayana, Nagaraju and Balaji, TSPHCL assistant engineer K Damarukeswar Rao, tahsildars Bhadrakali and Nagaraju were present.

