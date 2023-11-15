Niranjan J Warrier clinches Brilliant Trophy juniors online chess title

Niranjan J Warrier was tied for the top spot along with Indrajit Majumdar on 10 points from 12 rounds
Hyderabad: Niranjan J Warrier clinched the Brilliant Trophy juniors online chess title after emerging winner in the tie-breaker, on Wednesday.
He was tied for the top spot along with Indrajit Majumdar on 10 points from 12 rounds. But he took top honours after the tie-breaker. R Gowtham, with nine points, stood at the third place.
Top Ten Places:1.Niranjan J Warrier, 2.Indrajit Majumdar, 3.R Gowtham, 4.Shreyan Bag, 5.Harry Wilford, 6.P Harshit, 7.Surya Kumara Sridatta, 8.P Lakshi, 9. Sharvil Sapre, 10.T.Kartikeya
Age category winners:
U-15: Boys: 1.Avanish Bahadur, 2.Nanda Gopal; Girls: 1.Ishika Aryanna;
U-13: Boys: 1. Rudra Kandpal, 2.R Dhruv Kumar; Girls: 1.Nitya Ranjan;
U-11 Boys: 1.Arjyojit Bhowmick, 2.Jaikeerth Maram; Girls: 1.Lopamudra;
U-9 Boys: 1.Thamizh Amudhan Yugender, 2.Kinshuk Vetcha; Girls: 1.Muriel Shanessa Fernandes;
U-7 Boys: 1.R Vihaan Kumar; Girls: 1.Kavya Nirvana, 2.Ishanvi Santoshkumar.