Shreyan wins Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess Tournament

Shreyan Bag of Alui Deshbandhu Board Primary School, Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal won the Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess Tournament on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 09:26 PM

Shreyan Bag

He scored 10 points from as many rounds, while Vaibhav Srivastava and Akhil Repalle got second and third places respectively with 9.5 points each.

Results: Top Ten Places: 1. Shreyan Bag, 2. Vaibhav Srivastava, 3. Akhil Repalle, 4. Rounak Jakhotia, 5. Sai Sri Nandagopal, 6. K Dinesh Reddy, 7. Abheek Panigrahi, 8. Adhyayan Banerjee, 9. Lasya Tummapudi, 10. Altamash Mirza; Age category prize winners: U-15: Boys: 1. Aarav Roy, 2. Hriday Mundada; Girls: 1. Rushitha Haju, 2. Sahasra Karimella; U-13: Boys: 1. Yashraj GajananRathi, 2. Maheedhar Undra; Girls: 1. Sruti Viswanatha, 2. B Akanksha; U-11: Boys: 1. Thamizh Amudhan Yugender, 2.Shashwat Singh; Girls: 1. Ishika Aranya, 2. Manimanjari; U-9: Boys: 1. Pamidoi Jaswanth, 2. AG Advitiya; Girls: Shreya Kamalapur; U-7: Girls: 1. Dyuthi Sri Gampa.