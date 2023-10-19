Priyanka Gandhi criticising BRS on dynasty politics is ironic, says MLC K Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Photo: X

Nizamabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha emphasised the significance of the upcoming Assembly elections terming them as a battle between those who love Telangana and its detractors. She hit back at Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, asserting that they have no right to speak about Telangana and its achievements, which have been realised through collective efforts.

Addressing the mediapersons at Armoor on Thursday, Kavitha was critical of Priyanka Gandhi’s comments regarding family rule, calling ironic. She questioned Priyanka Gandhi’s qualifications to discuss family rule, highlighting the apparent contradiction in the Nehru family’s legacy of leadership. He advised Priyanka Gandhi that, “People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones at others.”

“Priyanka Gandhi Ji, the great great granddaughter of Motilal Nehru Ji, great granddaughter of Jawahar Lal Nehru Ji, granddaughter of Indira Gandhi Ji and daughter of Rajiv Gandhi Ji, is talking about family politics. This is the funniest thing I have heard in the entire election campaign,” the BRS MLC said.

Kavitha also took aim at Rahul Gandhi’s speech, rubbishing his allegations of Rs 1 lakh crore corruption in construction of irrigation projects. She pointed out that the estimated cost of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and Mission Bhagiratha schemes was around Rs 1 lakh crore. “When the estimated project cost itself is around Rs 1 lakh crore, how could there be a Rs 1 lakh crore corruption? How can all these projects could be completed successfully within such a short span, if such huge scale corruption prevailed in Telangana,” she questioned.

The former MP cited the recent statement of a Karnakata Minister admitting that the Karnataka government will be able to supply only five hours of electricity to farmers. She asserted that the public sentiment is turning away from the Congress.

Kavitha called out TPCC president Revanth Reddy, labeling him as a true traitor to the cause of Telangana. She held the Congress responsible for the deaths of countless youth who sacrificed their lives to realise separate Telangana State.

She stated that the Congress failed to deliver on its commitments to the people of Telangana and never questioned the Centre over non-implementation of the provisions under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act or auction of coal blocks belonging to Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

