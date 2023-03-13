Nirmala Sitharaman accepts demonetisation objective of less cash is still a dream

Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha The mission of the government is to move towards a less cash economy to promote digital economy response to a question posed by MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on demonetisation

Hyderabad: The tall claims of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre over the demonetisation move being a success fell flat on Monday with union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledging that the currency in circulation (CiC) in the country had gone up to Rs.31.33 lakh crore in March 2022 from Rs.13 lakh crore in 2014.

The CiC, which includes bank notes and coins, to GDP ratio stood at 13.7 per cent as on March 25, 2022, up from 11.6 per cent as on March 2014. Similarly, the volume of Notes in Circulation (NiC) also rose from 7.73 lakh in March, 2014 to 13.05 lakh in March 2022, without witnessing any decrease even during the demonetisation era.

Although the CiC had dipped after demonetisation to Rs 13.35 lakh crore in March 2017 from Rs.16.63 lakh crore in March 2016, it has been rising in the economy from Rs.18.29 lakh crore in March 2018 to Rs.21.36 lakh crore and Rs 24.47 lakh crore in March 2019 and March 2020 respectively. At the end of March 2021 and 2022, it was Rs.28.53 lakh crore and Rs.31.33 lakh crore, respectively.

“The mission of the government is to move towards a less cash economy to reduce generation and circulation of black money and to promote digital economy,” Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha in response to a question posed by Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday.

The union Finance Minister said the objective of demonetisation announced on November 8, 2016, was to contain fake currency notes, to limit the usage of high denomination bank notes for storage of unaccounted wealth and to contain the rising level of using fake currency for financing subversive activities like drug trafficking and terrorism. However, with CiC more than doubling in just five years, she indirectly acknowledged that the objective of demonetisation was not achieved.