Nirmal’s farmer hires crane to rescue buffalo stranded on his building

Farmer was forced to hire a huge crane to rescue a buffalo which was got stranded atop of his building at Vengvapet village

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

A bull, stranded on terrace, is being rescued by a crane at Vengvapet village in Nirmal mandal on Saturday

Nirmal: A farmer was forced to hire a huge crane to rescue a buffalo which was got stranded atop of his building at Vengvapet village in Nirmal mandal on Saturday.

A video clip of the crane bringing the bovine down from the roof of the building went viral on social media platforms on Monday.

Shivalingu, a small-time farmer from Vengvapet, woke up to resolve an unusual yet difficult task of getting down the buffalo which was stuck on the top of his building. The buffalo sauntered upstairs searching for fodder which was kept at the staircase. None saw how it ended up on the terrace, but the owner had to hire a crane for Rs 4,000 and struggle for nearly four hours to rescue the animal.

The farmer said that he was surprised to notice dung on the steps and later find the buffalo on the terrace. He and his family members try to drive the buffalo down the staircase, but they could not succeed even after three hours. He, then decided to hire and bring the crane from Nirmal.

Shivalingu reasoned that the buffalo might have been attracted to the fodder placed at the steps leading to the terrace on Friday evening. it reached terrae but could not come down as the staircase was narrow.

A large number of villagers gathered to witness the rescue attempt and recorded the event a the crane lifted the buffalo from the terrace and lowered it down. The video clips went viral, understandably.