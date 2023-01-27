NIT-Warangal alumni association releases New Year calendar

27 January 23

Warangal: NIT Warangal Director Prof NV Ramana Rao has released the calendar of NIT Warangal Alumni Association, Warangal Chapter, at Ambedkar Learning Centre in the presence of Dean International Relations Prof Ramasheshu, president Chandragiri Srinivas, secretary Prof A Venuvinod at the campus here on Friday.

A new alumni interactive series called open talk has also started on this occasion. Every month, a notable alumnus is interacting with students on various topics.

The first session of open talk will be by T Krishna Prasad, Former DG of Police, Government of Telangana. Later, Perini classical dance was performed by Ratan Kumar J.