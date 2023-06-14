NIT-Warangal NCC cadets donate blood

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

NCC cadets from NITW donate blood in Hanamkonda on Wednesday.

Hanamkonda: 20 NCC cadets from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, have donated blood on the occasion of World Blood Donor’s Day here on Wednesday.

They were led by Dr D Hari, NCC officer, at the India Red Cross Blood Bank at Subedari.

“The NIT Warangal 1(T) CTR NCC Unit demonstrated their commitment to making a positive impact on society by actively participating in the blood donation drive. Their collective effort serves as an inspiration to others, highlighting the importance of giving back to the community and saving lives through such initiatives,” said Ethic and Malpractice Committee state chairman Dr M Sheshu Madhav.