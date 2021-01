NITI Aayog team calls on CM KCR

Team comprising consultant Dr Namrata Singh Panwar, research officer Kamaraju, advisor Avinash Mishra and private secretary to vice chairman Ravindra Pratap Singh, discussed several issues with CM

Hyderabad: A team of officials from NITI Aayog led by its vice chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday. The team comprising consultant Dr Namrata Singh Panwar, research officer Kamaraju, advisor Avinash Mishra and private secretary to vice chairman Ravindra Pratap Singh, discussed several issues with the Chief Minister.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Telangana State Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary for Finance K Ramakrishna Rao and other officials participated in the meeting.

