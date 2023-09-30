Telangana: NITW hosts International Conference on Sonochemistry

The conference brought together over 250 delegates from China, Australia, Korea, Japan, Brazil, Brunei, and India to discuss the latest advances in sonochemistry and sono-technology, according to a press note issued by the institute.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:55 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hanamkonda: The National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW) hosted the 5th Asia-Oceania Sonochemical Society (AOSS) International Conference from September 28 to 30.

SK Varshney, Adviser and Head – International Cooperation, Department of Science and Technology (DST), who was the chief guest, in his address highlighted India’s emergence as a G-20 leader in scientific research.

He also emphasized the importance of sonochemistry and sono-technology in developing sustainable and intensified processes for the chemical industry.

The conference featured plenary lectures by Prof A B. Pandit, AOSS Chairman and Vice-Chancellor, ICT Mumbai and Prof Érico M M Flores, Federal University of Santa Maria Santa Maria, RS – Brazil. Keynote lectures were delivered by Prof Judy Lee, University of Surrey, Surrey, UK, Prof Susumu Nii, Kagoshima University, Japan, Prof Sivakumar Manickam, University of Technology, Brunei, Prof Parag R Gogate, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Prof S Anandan, National Institute of Technology, Trichy, Dr Sunita Jadhav, Bharati Vidyapeeth University, Pune, Prof Dr Grzegorz Boczkaj, Gdansk University of Technology, Poland, Marcia Foster Mesko, Federal University of Pelotas – UFPel, Pelotas, RS, Brazil, Dr Tanmay Basak, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, and Dr T Bhaskar, Tata Long Products Limited, Jamshedpur.

Several faculty and researchers from IITs, NITs, ARCI, CSIR laboratories and deemed universities also presented their work at the conference.

The conference was coordinated by Prof Shirish Sonawane, Dr Raghuraja, Dr Rajmohan, and Dr Manohar K Sampath Kumar of the Chemical Engineering Department, NITW.