Nizam College announces admissions for Certificate, Diploma programmes

Nizam College has issued a notification for admissions to Certificate (six months) and Diploma (1 year) programmes for the academic year 2023-24.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:38 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: Nizam College (Autonomous), a constituent college of Osmania University, has issued a notification for admissions to Certificate (six months) and Diploma (1 year) programmes for the academic year 2023-24.

The Diploma programmes offered are in Development Management Studies and Development Research Methodologies, Criminology and Correctional Administration, Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, Web Designing and Development, Financial Management, Data Analytics and Electronics. The Certificate programmes are in Human Relations & Personality Development and Computer Fundamentals.

Undergraduate and postgraduate students of all faculties presently on rolls or completed are eligible to apply and the last date for sale and submission of application form is August 21.

For further details, interested students can contact Ph. 9849292348 / 9182558542.