Nizamabad: Applications invited for new schools under BAS scheme

Selection of the school under this scheme would be based on criteria such as the school should be a reputed educational institution in the district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Selection of the school under this scheme would be based on criteria such as the school should be a reputed educational institution in the district

Nizamabad: The district unit of Scheduled Caste Development department has invited applications for selection of new schools under the ‘Best Available School’ (BAS) scheme in the district for the academic year 2023-24. The applications should reach the department office by 5 pm on January 25.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, selection of the school under this scheme would be based on criteria such as the school should be a reputed educational institution in the district having high standards of education with a high reputation for disciplines and other extracurricular and co-curricular activities.

It should be a reputed school and recognised by State Board/CBSE/ICSE and shall have a Managing Committee. The school should have registered more than 90 percent passes and at least 50 percent first classes in 10th class examination continuously in the preceding five years.

The school should have adequate infrastructure including a playground, sports equipment, well-equipped library and computer lab. There shall be no discrimination in any manner between SCs and Non-SCs in terms of providing food, in class rooms and hostels.

The school should have an adequate number of qualified teachers as per the pattern prescribed by the education department for CBSE and at least 50 percent of the teaching staff should be permanent staff working in the institution for more than three years.